NCAA women’s basketball tournament: Third-seeded UCLA to open against Wyoming

UCLA is dancing again.

The Bruins are a No. 3 seed in the Hemisfair Region of the NCAA tournament, announced Monday, and will face No. 14 Wyoming in the first round on March 22 at 7 p.m. PDT. The four regions of the NCAA tournament are named after San Antonio attractions, honoring the city that will host the entire event during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bruins, who were ranked ninth in Monday’s AP poll, are trying to advance to their fifth straight NCAA regional semifinal. UCLA took it a step further in 2018 with an Elite Eight berth, but the program has never been to the Final Four.

To do that this year, the Bruins will have to overcome a tough region that includes No. 1 seed South Carolina, which won the SEC tournament, and No. 2 seed Maryland, the top scoring team in the nation, averaging 91.3 points per game.

The Bruins hope to make a postseason run with a short roster. They’ve had just eight scholarship players available for most of the season because of injuries, opt-out outs and a depleted freshman class.

Without much depth, UCLA relies on star senior Michaela Onyenwere, who leads the Bruins with 18.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, and sophomore Charisma Osborne. Onyenwere scored 30 points in the Pac-12 title game, where UCLA lost to Stanford. Osborne averaged 18.6 points and 3.5 assists per game this year.

Wyoming (14-9) won the Mountain West tournament with a 59-56 win over Fresno State in the final and will be making its second NCAA tournament appearance in program history. Guard Quinn Weidemann led the Cowgirls with 14 points in the championship game. McKinley Bradshaw, who averages a team-high 11.7 points off the bench, had 13 points.

The Times will have more on UCLA’s NCAA tournament seeding soon.