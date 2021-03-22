March Madness: UCLA vs. Abilene Christian live updates, score
Tipoff for UCLA vs. Abilene Christian in the second round of the NCAA tournament is Monday at 2:15 p.m.
Abilene Christian, seeded 14th in the East regional, forced 23 turnovers during a 53-52 victory over third-seeded Texas on Saturday, snatching the final inbounds pass as the 11th-seeded Bruins watched on television inside their Hinkle Fieldhouse locker room.
“They’re going to take it from you,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin said. “It’s not if, it’s when.”
Abilene Christian leads the nation in forcing turnovers, taking the ball away on 27% of its opponents’ possessions by speeding up ballhandlers and forcing them into bad decisions.
Coming off its victory over BYU in the first round of the NCAA tournament, UCLA is eager to reach the Sweet 16 with a win over Abilene Christian.
Cronin half-jokingly said he hoped his team didn’t have four turnovers by the first television timeout, roughly four minutes into the game.
The Bruins committed only four turnovers against Brigham Young and have been one of the nation’s better teams when it comes to holding onto the ball, turning it over on 16.2% of their possessions, according to basketball analyst Ken Pomeroy. That ranks No. 41 nationally.
If his team can limit turnovers to fewer than 15, Cronin said, it probably will win.
UCLA 26, ACU 12 (6:07 left in first half)
Jaylen Clark layup for 26-12 Bruins lead. UCLA is on an 18-0 run.
UCLA 24, ACU 12 (7:25 left in first half)
Love that action! @jayl7en finds @jakekyman13 3s pleasssseee! 👌🏽Let's goooo @UCLAMBB !! 💙🐻💛
ACU’s Cody Riley missed two free throws, is 0 for 4 so far today. Jake Kyman two three-pointers to put the Bruins up 22-12. ACU has missed nine straight shots with no offensive rebounds. Jaylen Clark hit a short jumper for a 24-12 lead.
With 7:25 left in the first half, UCLA has one turnover. And it was unforced. Bruins playing really crisp basketball right now.— Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) March 22, 2021
Jules Bernard steps out of bounds for UCLA's first turnover with 11:17 left in first half, a total unforced error.— Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) March 22, 2021
UCLA 16, ACU 12 (11:53 left in first half)
Reggie Miller drives to the basket for a 9-8 ACU lead. Coryon Mason hit a three-pointer after a UCLA miss to put ACU up 12-8. Tyger Campbell got UCLA back on the board with a high shot under pressure, 12-10 ACU. After a turnover, Jaime Jaquez Jr. got a layup to pull the Bruins even, then Jake Kyman hit a jumper and Cody Riley a layup for a 16-12 Bruins lead.
UCLA's defense is really locked in right now and Cody Riley has become a major piece of offense. He gets fouled on spin move and will get two more free throws, having missed his first two. Bruins up 16-12 at second TV timeout. Still no UCLA turnovers with 11:58 left in first half— Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) March 22, 2021
UCLA 8, ACU 7 (15:52 left in first half)
ACU’s Coryon Mason scored a quick five points, including three straight free throws for the first points of the game, to help the Wildcats to an early 7-4 lead. Tyger Campbell and Jules Bernard answered with jumpers for the Bruins, who lead 8-7 at the first commercial break. No turnovers yet for the Bruins.
Starting lineups
Today's starting 5⃣ for the Bruins.
10 Tyger Campbell
3 Johnny Juzang
1 Jules Bernard
4 Jaime Jaquez Jr.
2 Cody Riley
Catch the game live on TBS at 2:15 p.m. (PT). #GoBruins | #MarchMadness
And the starters for Abilene Christian …
4 Damien Daniels
10 Reggie Miller
20 Coryon Mason
32 Joe Pleasant
34 Kolton Kohl
