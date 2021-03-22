Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
UCLA Sports

March Madness: UCLA vs. Abilene Christian live updates, score

UCLA's Johnny Juzang (3) is defended by Abilene Christian's Coryon Mason, left, and Reggie Miller (10).
(Mark Humphrey / Associated Press)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Share
INDIANAPOLIS — 

Tipoff for UCLA vs. Abilene Christian in the second round of the NCAA tournament is Monday at 2:15 p.m.

Abilene Christian, seeded 14th in the East regional, forced 23 turnovers during a 53-52 victory over third-seeded Texas on Saturday, snatching the final inbounds pass as the 11th-seeded Bruins watched on television inside their Hinkle Fieldhouse locker room.

“They’re going to take it from you,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin said. “It’s not if, it’s when.”

Abilene Christian leads the nation in forcing turnovers, taking the ball away on 27% of its opponents’ possessions by speeding up ballhandlers and forcing them into bad decisions.

Advertisement

UCLA Sports

All that stands between UCLA and the Sweet 16 is a Cinderella ready to steal the show

BYU guard Brandon Averette (4) battles for the ball with UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., right, as UCLA guard Jules Bernard (1) closes in during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

UCLA Sports

All that stands between UCLA and the Sweet 16 is a Cinderella ready to steal the show

Coming off its victory over BYU in the first round of the NCAA tournament, UCLA is eager to reach the Sweet 16 with a win over Abilene Christian.

More Coverage

‘Some people ought to be ashamed’: UCLA’s Mick Cronin says experts slept on Pac-12
Hernández: There’s a reason the Bruins are brimming with confidence: They believe

Cronin half-jokingly said he hoped his team didn’t have four turnovers by the first television timeout, roughly four minutes into the game.

The Bruins committed only four turnovers against Brigham Young and have been one of the nation’s better teams when it comes to holding onto the ball, turning it over on 16.2% of their possessions, according to basketball analyst Ken Pomeroy. That ranks No. 41 nationally.

If his team can limit turnovers to fewer than 15, Cronin said, it probably will win.

Advertisement

Follow the game here.

UCLA 26, ACU 12 (6:07 left in first half)

Jaylen Clark layup for 26-12 Bruins lead. UCLA is on an 18-0 run.

UCLA 24, ACU 12 (7:25 left in first half)

ACU’s Cody Riley missed two free throws, is 0 for 4 so far today. Jake Kyman two three-pointers to put the Bruins up 22-12. ACU has missed nine straight shots with no offensive rebounds. Jaylen Clark hit a short jumper for a 24-12 lead.

Advertisement

UCLA 16, ACU 12 (11:53 left in first half)

Reggie Miller drives to the basket for a 9-8 ACU lead. Coryon Mason hit a three-pointer after a UCLA miss to put ACU up 12-8. Tyger Campbell got UCLA back on the board with a high shot under pressure, 12-10 ACU. After a turnover, Jaime Jaquez Jr. got a layup to pull the Bruins even, then Jake Kyman hit a jumper and Cody Riley a layup for a 16-12 Bruins lead.

UCLA 8, ACU 7 (15:52 left in first half)

ACU’s Coryon Mason scored a quick five points, including three straight free throws for the first points of the game, to help the Wildcats to an early 7-4 lead. Tyger Campbell and Jules Bernard answered with jumpers for the Bruins, who lead 8-7 at the first commercial break. No turnovers yet for the Bruins.

Starting lineups

UCLA Sports
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.
Advertisement
Advertisement