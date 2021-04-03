Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
UCLA Sports

Watch: Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs hits buzzer beater to crush UCLA

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs shoots the game-winning basket in front of UCLA guard David Singleton
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) shoots over UCLA guard David Singleton (34) to beat the Bruins in overtime as time expired during their Final Four matchup Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Gonzaga won 93-90.
(Darron Cummings / Associated Press)
By Iliana Limón RomeroDeputy Sports Editor 
Share

Watch Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs hit a 40-foot buzzer beater to edge UCLA 93-90 in overtime, thwarting the Bruins’ upset bid.

The sequence opened on bright note for the Bruins, with star Johnny Juzang putting back his missed shot to tie the score with three seconds left. Then Suggs drove up the court and banked in the dagger as time expired, immediately cementing his place in NCAA tournament history.

Here is the CBS call on the national broadcast:

Advertisement

Former Gonzaga star Adam Morrison, whose college career ended with a loss to UCLA, now does color commentary on the Bulldogs’ radio broadcast.

Listen to the Gonzaga radio team featuring Morrison call the game-winning shot:

UCLA Sports
Iliana Limón Romero

Iliana Limón Romero is the Los Angeles Times deputy Sports editor. The El Paso, Texas, native joined The Times in March 2021. She previously was the sports editor at the Orlando Sentinel and co-founder of the website Pro Soccer USA. Limón Romero is chair of the Assn. for Women in Sports Media and co-chair of the National Assn. Hispanic Journalists Sports Task Force.
Advertisement