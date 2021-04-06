Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch: UCLA Bruins featured in ‘One Shining Moment’ video

UCLA players and coaches celebrate after beating Michigan in the Elite Eight.
UCLA players and coaches celebrate after beating Michigan in the Elite Eight of the tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium.
(Darron Cummings / Associated Press)
By Iliana Limón RomeroDeputy Sports Editor 
UCLA’s dramatic run from the First Four to the Final Four was among the storylines highlighted in CBS’ annual “One Shining Moment” video closing the NCAA tournament.

The montage includes UCLA guard David Singleton leading the team in dancing, UCLA’s overtime win over Alabama, Bruins coach Mick Cronin’s father, Hep, celebrating in the stands and Johnny Juzang and Tyger Campbell hugging after the team’s win over Michigan.

The video inevitably includes one dagger for the gritty Bruins, Gonzaga’s Final Four buzzer beater in overtime that ended UCLA’s tournament run.

Iliana Limón Romero is the Los Angeles Times deputy Sports editor. The El Paso, Texas, native joined The Times in March 2021. She previously was the sports editor at the Orlando Sentinel and co-founder of the website Pro Soccer USA. Limón Romero is chair of the Assn. for Women in Sports Media and co-chair of the National Assn. Hispanic Journalists Sports Task Force.
