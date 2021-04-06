Watch: UCLA Bruins featured in ‘One Shining Moment’ video

UCLA’s dramatic run from the First Four to the Final Four was among the storylines highlighted in CBS’ annual “One Shining Moment” video closing the NCAA tournament.

The montage includes UCLA guard David Singleton leading the team in dancing, UCLA’s overtime win over Alabama, Bruins coach Mick Cronin’s father, Hep, celebrating in the stands and Johnny Juzang and Tyger Campbell hugging after the team’s win over Michigan.

The video inevitably includes one dagger for the gritty Bruins, Gonzaga’s Final Four buzzer beater in overtime that ended UCLA’s tournament run.

One Shining Moment, 2021 Edition pic.twitter.com/Ap6wVFFPQ1 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 6, 2021