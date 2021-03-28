March Madness: UCLA vs. Alabama live updates, score
UCLA’s defense has seen a resurgence during the NCAA tournament. In only three games, its adjusted defensive efficiency has risen from No. 86 nationally to No. 63 in the metrics of basketball analyst Ken Pomeroy.
But the Bruins defense will have its work cut out for it Sunday with Alabama, seeded No. 2 in the East regional, standing between the No. 11 Bruins and their first trip to the Elite 8 since 2008.
The Crimson Tide lead the nation in three-pointers attempted (961) and three-pointers made (341). And they generated many of them off offensive rebounds, a rarity for teams that live beyond the arc. During a 96-77 win over Maryland in the second round, Alabama had 15 offensive rebounds and 23 second-chance points.
Sportscaster and former UCLA great Bill Walton is having the time of his life with four teams from his beloved Pac-12 in the NCAA tournament Sweet 16.
Alabama, which last made the Elite 8 in 2004, also likes to play in a hurry, its average possession length of 14.2 seconds ranking No. 3 nationally. UCLA’s possession length of 18.8 seconds ranks No. 309 nationally.
The Bruins got to this regional semifinal game by beating Michigan State 86-80 in the First Four, No. 6 Brigham Young 73-62 in the first round and No. 14 Abilene Christian 67-47 in the second round. Alabama beat No. 15 Iona 68-55 in the first round and No. 10 Maryland 96-77 in the second round.
UCLA 7, Alabama 7 (15:12 left in first half)
Alabama’s Herbert Jones is on the bench after picking up his second foul just 41 seconds into the game. UCLA’s Cody Riley made a layup for the first points of the game at the 18:29 mark. Alabama’s Keon Ellis made a free throw for Alabama, but Tyger Campbell answered with a layup and Jules Bernard hit a three for a 7-1 UCLA lead. Jordan Bruner and Ellis hit back-to-back threes to tie it up.
Starting lineups
10 Tyger Campbell
3 Johnny Juzang
1 Jules Bernard
4 Jaime Jaquez Jr.
2 Cody Riley
1 Herbert Jones
2 Jordan Bruner
5 Jaden Shackelford
14 Keon Ellis
23 John Petty Jr.
