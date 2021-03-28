Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
UCLA Sports

March Madness: UCLA vs. Alabama live updates, score

UCLA coach Mick Cronin and some of his players watch the final moments of the Bruins' 67-47 win over Abilene Christian.
UCLA coach Mick Cronin and some of his players watch the final moments of the Bruins’ 67-47 win over Abilene Christian on March 22 in Indianapolis.
(Mark Humphrey / Associated Press)
By Times Staff
UCLA’s defense has seen a resurgence during the NCAA tournament. In only three games, its adjusted defensive efficiency has risen from No. 86 nationally to No. 63 in the metrics of basketball analyst Ken Pomeroy.

But the Bruins defense will have its work cut out for it Sunday with Alabama, seeded No. 2 in the East regional, standing between the No. 11 Bruins and their first trip to the Elite 8 since 2008.

The Crimson Tide lead the nation in three-pointers attempted (961) and three-pointers made (341). And they generated many of them off offensive rebounds, a rarity for teams that live beyond the arc. During a 96-77 win over Maryland in the second round, Alabama had 15 offensive rebounds and 23 second-chance points.

Alabama, which last made the Elite 8 in 2004, also likes to play in a hurry, its average possession length of 14.2 seconds ranking No. 3 nationally. UCLA’s possession length of 18.8 seconds ranks No. 309 nationally.

The Bruins got to this regional semifinal game by beating Michigan State 86-80 in the First Four, No. 6 Brigham Young 73-62 in the first round and No. 14 Abilene Christian 67-47 in the second round. Alabama beat No. 15 Iona 68-55 in the first round and No. 10 Maryland 96-77 in the second round.

Follow today’s game here. Tipoff is at 4:15 PDT.

UCLA 7, Alabama 7 (15:12 left in first half)

Alabama’s Herbert Jones is on the bench after picking up his second foul just 41 seconds into the game. UCLA’s Cody Riley made a layup for the first points of the game at the 18:29 mark. Alabama’s Keon Ellis made a free throw for Alabama, but Tyger Campbell answered with a layup and Jules Bernard hit a three for a 7-1 UCLA lead. Jordan Bruner and Ellis hit back-to-back threes to tie it up.

Starting lineups

