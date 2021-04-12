UCLA adopts friends and family plan for limited return of spectators

UCLA is welcoming some fans back into the stands, but they will all have a familiar look.

The Bruins announced Monday that a limited number of team guests could attend outdoor spring sporting events starting Friday, a move made in compliance with state and county public health guidelines.

The school said it would communicate with athletes and coaches about the process around allowing family members and guests to attend games. Tickets will not be available to the general public, and the campus remains closed to the public.

All spectators must be California residents and will be required to show proof of in-state residency. Seating will be confined to blocks of four or fewer seats for members of a single household. The spectators will be required to maintain physical distancing guidelines, sit in only their assigned seats and wear face coverings at all times except when actively eating or drinking.

The first event open to team guests will be the women’s tennis match against USC at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. Also Friday, the softball team will face Oregon State at 4 p.m. at Easton Stadium, and the baseball team will host Utah at 6 p.m. at Jackie Robinson Stadium.

Other outdoor sports with remaining home competitions are the men’s tennis, women’s water polo, women’s beach volleyball and the track and field teams.