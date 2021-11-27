Advertisement
No. 19 UCLA can’t keep pace with South Dakota State in 76-66 loss

Associated Press
ESTERO, Fla. — 

Lindsey Theuninck and Tori Nelson each scored 11 points and South Dakota State beat No. 19 UCLA 76-66 on Saturday at the Gulf Coast Showcase.

The Jackrabbits outscored UCLA 25-13 in the second quarter to take a 37-31 lead into the break. Paiton Burckhard opened the fourth quarter with a three-pointer and South Dakota State led by at least five points the rest of the way. Haleigh Timmer made SDSU’s last field goal with 3:37 left.

Burckhard and Paige Meyer added 10 points apiece for South Dakota State (3-4), which will play in the fifth-place game on Sunday. Myah Selland reached 500 career rebounds. The Jackrabbits made 23 of 28 free throws.

UCLA was given a technical at the end of the third quarter and Meyer sank both free throws for a 50-46 lead.

IImar’I Thomas scored 18 points for UCLA (3-2). Jaelynn Penn and Charisma Osborne each added 15 points.

Thomas became the fourth player in program history to reach 2,000 career points, joining Denise Curry, 3,198 (1978-81), Jordin Canada, 2,153 (2014-18) and Maylana Martin, 2,101 (1997-00).

