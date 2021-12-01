No. 5 UCLA beats Colorado 73-61 in Pac-12 opener

Tyger Campbell scored 21 points and No. 5 UCLA recovered after blowing most of a 17-point, first-half lead to beat Colorado 73-61 on Wednesday night in the Bruins’ Pac-12 opener.

Johnny Juzang added 15 points and Myles Johnson had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Bruins (7-1, 1-0 Pac-12), who overcame the loss of Jaime Jaquez Jr. midway through the first half.

Jabari Walker had 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Buffaloes (6-2, 1-1). Evan Battey, their leading scorer who averages 14.9 points, was held to four points before fouling out with 6:30 remaining in the game.

After shooting 37% in the first half, the Buffs came out strong to start the second half. They outscored UCLA 21-11 to trail 48-44 despite Battey picking up his fourth foul and Walker his third.

After the Bruins stretched their lead to 54-44 on an inside basket by Jules Bernard, Battey scored to again draw the Buffs within single digits before he fouled out.

Campbell scored five in a row and Bernard hit a 3-pointer to push UCLA’s lead to 62-49. The Bruins had their own foul trouble. Johnson and Jaylen Clark earned their fourth fouls within a minute of each other.

The Bruins raced to an 18-9 lead to open the game, with Johnson scoring six points, highlighted by a huge dunk.

The Buffs closed within six before UCLA ran off 11 straight points for its largest lead of the half, 33-16. Clark slammed a one-handed jam and Bernard hit a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions that capped the spurt.