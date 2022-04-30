UCLA spring football takeaways: New-look Bruins deep at quarterback and tight end

Dorian Thompson-Robinson sprinted toward the corner of the end zone. The UCLA quarterback had just lofted a pass to receiver Jake Bobo in that spot, the teammates leaping into the air to bump bodies as others joined them in a loud, late-morning frolic.

Their exuberance drew the attention of observers, not to mention referees who threw a flag for excessive celebration.

It was a feel-good spring practice finale for the Bruins. Their bid to follow Chip Kelly’s first winning season at UCLA with something more meaningful is off to an upbeat start, cornerback Devin Kirkwood lingering on the field to embrace his coach after the final play Saturday.

The Bruins have begun to merge their returning talent with a host of promising newcomers, though optimism is always abundant this time of year and questions remain. Here are five takeaways from spring practice: