Odua Isibor becomes second UCLA defender to enter transfer portal this spring

Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown gets pressure from UCLA defensive lineman Odua Isibor in October game.
Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown gets pressure from UCLA defensive lineman Odua Isibor in October game. Isibor is transferring.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Ben Bolch
UCLA’s defensive ranks were further thinned Wednesday when veteran defensive lineman Odua Isibor announced he was entering the transfer portal, becoming the second member of the team to depart since the start of spring practice. Linebacker Caleb Johnson made a similar move two weeks ago.

One of the last remaining holdovers from the Jim Mora era, Isibor was a contender to start this season at defensive tackle after having become a regular member of the playing rotation over his final four seasons in the program.

He was a part-time starter in 2021 and made 14 tackles, including 4½ for losses, to go with one forced fumble.

Enrolled in UCLA’s Transformative Coaching and Leadership graduate program, Isibor recently had spoken with reporters about his leadership role in his sixth season at UCLA.

Now the Phoenix native will presumably take those traits elsewhere, barring a change of heart.

Isibor becomes the 13th member of UCLA’s defense to enter the transfer portal since the end of last season, joining Johnson, defensive linemen John Ward, Tyler Kiehne and Tiaoalii Savea, edge rushers Mitchell Agude, Myles Jackson and A.J. Campbell, and defensive backs Patrick Jolly, Josh Moore, Jay Shaw, Sharmar Martin and DJ Warnell.

