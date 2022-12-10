Kiki Rice and Charisma Osborne lead No. 13 UCLA past Cal State Fullerton
Kiki Rice scored 14 points on seven-of-12 shooting, Charisma Osborne added 13 points and No. 13 UCLA beat Cal State Fullerton 64-41 on Saturday night.
Five UCLA players scored in a 12-2 opening run and the Bruins — despite committing a season-high 27 turnovers — never trailed. Fullerton went without a made field goal for more than six minutes in the first quarter, had a similar stretch of five-plus minutes in the second and trailed 31-12 at halftime.
Una Jovanovic led the Titans with 15 points but shot just three of 15 from the field and Fujika Nimmo added 10 points, also on three-of-15 shooting. Fullerton finished shooting 24% (12 of 50) from the field, including two of 15 (13%) from three-point range.
Jaylen Clark finishes with 24 points as No. 19 UCLA pays tribute to the life of Jalen Hill before an 87-64 victory over Denver.
UCLA outrebounded the Titans 60-16 overall and 24-3 on the offensive glass.
Fullerton (4-3) had its three-game win streak ended.
UCLA (9-1) has won back-to-back games after its 73-64 loss to No. 1 South Carolina on Nov. 29.
Christeen Iwuala had 10 points and eight rebounds for UCLA. Gina Conti scored just four points on 0-for-7 shooting but added nine rebounds and five assists.
UCLA guard Charisma Osborne has dedicated her senior season to getting the Bruins back to the NCAA tournament with title aspirations on her mind.
