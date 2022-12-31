Analysis: Four sorely needed fixes for UCLA football heading into the 2023 season

Nothing comes easy for UCLA football under coach Chip Kelly.

The first winning season ended with a last-minute pullout for the Holiday Bowl.

The first bowl game ended with a chaotic loss, a quarterback in tears and renewed doubts about whether Kelly is the right coach to lead the Bruins into their rapidly approaching Big Ten era.

There’s no need to rehash all the details of what feels like another lost season after a 37-35 setback against severely undermanned Pittsburgh in the Sun Bowl on Friday left UCLA (9-4) with three losses in its final four games, not to mention a 27-29 record in five seasons under Kelly.

What matters is getting this mess fixed before tarps outnumber fans at the Rose Bowl.

Here are four suggestions for righting the wobbly Bruins going into 2023: