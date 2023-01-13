No. 8 UCLA’s upset bid falls short as No. 2 Stanford surges late

Sometimes, the difference between a team at the crest of the national rankings isn’t discernably better than an opponent that recently burst into the top 10.

Other times, though, rankings reflect reality. And, yes, No. 2-ranked Stanford proved superior to No. 8-ranked UCLA on Friday night in a Pac-12 Conference women’s basketball game at Pauley Pavilion, winning 72-59.

The Bruins have a star in Charisma Osborne, impressive depth and a brilliant freshman class. Yet they are painfully inferior in one key area: putting the ball in the basket.

Advertisement

The Cardinal (17-1, 5-0) came in shooting 48% and 34% from three-point range. UCLA (14-3, 3-2) came in shooting 40% and 29% from beyond the arc. Those percentages pretty much held.

Stanford scored nine of the first 11 points in the third quarter, turning a 32-32 halftime tie into a 41-34 lead before UCLA called timeout. The Bruins rallied, though, and entered the fourth quarter trailing only 51-49. However, the Cardinal again began a period hot, scoring the next 15 points.

UCLA was scoreless the first 8:04 of the fourth quarter, missing 11 consecutive shots and rendering their opportunistic defense a footnote. Cardinal center Cameron Brink blocked five shots in the quarter and seven in the game.

Spirited defense by UCLA kept the score even in the first half, 32-32. Cardinal All-American Haley Jones made only three of nine field-goal attempts, alternately hounded by Osborne and freshman reserve Gabriela Jaquez.

Osborne also was cold, making two of 10 shots in the half. The baskets came back-to-back from three-point range less than three minutes into the second quarter, pushing UCLA ahead, 25-20. Points became scarce from there, however. A three-pointer by Jaquez with 2:36 to play in the half was the only Bruins’ basket from the field in the last seven minutes of the half. Osborne finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. Gina Conti also had 13 points for the Bruins.

“I like what we are doing on the defensive end,” UCLA coach Cori Close said at halftime. “On the offensive end, we need to move the basketball to take advantage of mismatches.”

Not much did change, with UCLA forcing turnovers and hanging tough much of the second half, only to falter offensively.