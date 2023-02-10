Gabriela Jaquez and Charisma Osborne spearhead UCLA comeback over Oregon State
Gabriela Jaquez scored 14 points, Charisma Osborne had 12 points and 10 rebounds and No. 18 UCLA beat Oregon State 62-54 on Friday night for the Beavers’ fifth straight loss.
Oregon State took a 51-46 lead with 7:13 remaining in the fourth quarter but didn’t make another field goal the rest of the way.
UCLA capitalized on back-to-back turnovers by Oregon State, leading to two fast-break layups by Jaquez, during a 12-0 run that gave the Bruins a 58-51 lead.
Emily Bessoir missed the second of two free throws with 33 seconds left, but Lina Sontag grabbed the offensive rebound before being fouled and making 1 of 2 for a 60-54 lead.
Kiki Rice and Sontag each had 11 points for UCLA (19-6, 8-5 Pac-12). The Bruins finished 3 of 27 from distance, with their first 3-pointer, in 15 attempts, coming with 2:39 left in the third quarter to pull within 43-39.
UCLA had buzzer beaters to end the second and third quarters.
Bendu Yeaney led Oregon State (11-13, 3-10) with 11 points. Talia von Oelhoffen, averaging a team-high 14.5 points per game, was held to four points on 1-of-9 shooting. Freshman Raegan Beers was helped off the floor with 1:50 left in the third quarter after a hard fall under the basket, and she finished with three points in 17 minutes.
Oregon State started the second half on a 12-2 run, opened and closed by 3-pointers from Noelle Mannen and Shalexxus Aaron, to take a 41-33 lead.
