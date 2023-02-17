Londynn Jones comes off bench to push UCLA to its fourth consecutive win
Freshman Londynn Jones came off the bench to give No. 16 UCLA an offensive jolt, hitting three of four shots from behind the three-point arc and finished with 19 points to spark the Bruins to a 67-54 win over California on Friday night.
UCLA set the tone for the game on the boards, out-rebounding Cal 48-28 and pulling down 20 rebounds off the offensive glass, and it helped the Bruins to a 15-point lead at intermission, 35-20.
The Golden Bears got the deficit into single digits briefly early in the third quarter after a Karisma Ortiz jumper made it 42-33, but Emily Bessoir answered with a jumper and Gina Conti hit a 3 to get the Bruins back into a double-digit lead they maintained the rest of the way.
Jones hit seven-of-12 shots from the field and was 2-of-2 from the line to lead UCLA (21-6, 10-5 Pac-12). Charisma Osborne posted a double-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Bessoir had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Jayda Curry finished with 15 points to lead Cal (12-14, 3-12). Kemery Martin and Leilani McIntosh each had 14 points.
UCLA plays at No. 3 Stanford Monday. California plays host to No. 25 USC Sunday.
