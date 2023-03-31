Advertisement
UCLA Sports

UCLA’s Kenneth Nwuba announces he will return for a sixth season

UCLA forward Kenneth Nwuba fights for control of the ball against UC Davis forward DeAndre Henry.
UCLA forward Kenneth Nwuba, left, fights for control of the ball against UC Davis forward DeAndre Henry during a game Dec. 21.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times staff writer Ben Bolch
By Ben Bolch
Staff WriterFollow
Share

Count Kenneth Nwuba in. He’s coming back for a sixth season.

The UCLA redshirt senior big man announced Friday on Instagram that he will return after his role dramatically increased over the shorthanded team’s final few games. Nwuba had one year of eligibility remaining similar to other players granted extensions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After making a ceremonial start on senior night, Nwuba also started against Arizona in the Pac-12 tournament championship game and against North Carolina Asheville and Gonzaga in the NCAA tournament after Adem Bona was sidelined by a shoulder injury.

Advertisement
UCLA guard Jaylen Clark yells as he celebrates after scoring a 3-pointer against Arizona

UCLA Sports

UCLA’s Jaylen Clark declares for the NBA draft despite serious leg injury

UCLA junior Jaylen Clark has declared for the NBA draft less than a month after he suffered a serious lower-leg injury.

Nwuba played admirably, nearly helping the Bruins beat the Wildcats before scoring a career-high 10 points while making all four shots during a rout of Asheville in the opening round of the NCAA tournament. A week later, Nwuba and fellow backup Mac Etienne struggled against Gonzaga counterpart Drew Timme, who scored 36 points and grabbed 13 rebounds during the Bulldogs’ 79-76 victory over the Bruins.

Bona has not announced whether he intends to return next season in the wake of a shoulder injury that could require a lengthy rehabilitation.

But Nwuba’s decision provides some continuity for a roster in flux. Though junior guard Jaylen Clark declared for the NBA draft earlier this week, freshman guard Amari Bailey and seniors Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyger Campbell have not said whether they intend to return to use their remaining eligibility.

Mostly known for his defensive presence, the 6-foot-10 Nwuba logged career highs across the board last season, averaging 1.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in 12.5 minutes per game.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: Emily Lee of the UCLA Bruins competes on balance beam.

UCLA Sports

Elliott: Emily Lee’s pressure-defying excellence helping UCLA gymnastics flourish

Emily Lee thrives in high-pressure situations, and her ability to achieve high marks as UCLA gymnastics’ first performer makes her a vital part of the team.

Nwuba’s career has followed an unusual path. He played in 17 games during the 2018-19 season before redshirting the following season to develop upon the arrival of coach Mick Cronin.

Nwuba received some national airtime for his celebratory dancing as part of the Bruins’ run to the Final Four in 2021 while working his way into becoming a more prominent part of the rotation. His defense during a 20-minute appearance against Michigan in which he grabbed five rebounds during a regional final was critical to UCLA pulling out a 51-49 victory.

If all goes well, there will be a last dance next spring.

UCLA SportsSports
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.

Advertisement