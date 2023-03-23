UCLA vs. Gonzaga in NCAA tournament: Live updates, betting odds and start time

Full coverage: 2023 NCAA basketball tournament

Drama is assured when the UCLA men face Gonzaga in the NCAA tournament.

The teams have met three times on college basketball’s biggest stage, producing two of the event’s most iconic moments. They’ll meet again in the Sweet 16 on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The UCLA women’s team, the No. 4 seed in the Greenville 1 Regional, is set for their biggest test yet: a Sweet 16 matchup against No. 1 ranked defending champion South Carolina on Saturday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

Check out The Times’ complete coverage of the NCAA men’s and women’s tournaments.

