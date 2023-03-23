UCLA vs. Gonzaga in NCAA tournament: Live updates, betting odds and start time

Full coverage: 2023 NCAA basketball tournament
The UCLA women’s team, the No. 4 seed in the Greenville 1 Regional, is set for their biggest test yet: a Sweet 16 matchup against No. 1 ranked defending champion South Carolina on Saturday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
UCLA’s senior trio has persevered in restoring the Bruins to national prominence
The point guard was slow and small, that mound of dreadlocks notwithstanding.
The small forward, for all his toughness, doubted himself amid repeated mistakes and the nonstop yelling from his coach.
The shooting guard didn’t offer much besides a singular skill that could be offset by his inability to get his own shot.
Four years later, on the eve of what could be their final home game, the only thing that remains unchanged about the trio of seniors is that mound of hair.
Despite being shorthanded, UCLA expects another classic clash against Gonzaga
The tears before the end of an epic collapse.
The 40-footer banked in at the buzzer.
If you know, you know. And most everybody does.
Drama is assured when UCLA faces Gonzaga in the NCAA tournament.
The teams have met three times on college basketball’s biggest stage, producing two of the event’s most iconic moments. Start with Gonzaga’s Adam Morrison crying before a 2006 regional semifinal was over, Bruins fans committing broadcaster Gus Johnson’s breathless narration of the final seconds to memory.
“And the steal … Farmar … inside … the freshman up … and they go in front!”
Fifteen years later, Morrison was on the call for Gonzaga’s IMG Radio when Jalen
UCLA will need new strategy for Drew Timme if Adem Bona, David Singleton out vs. Gonzaga
Mick Cronin has plenty of film of his teams playing Gonzaga.
A few seconds aren’t approved for all audiences.
Rewatching UCLA’s 2021 Final Four loss on Monday night, the Bruins coach hit pause as soon as Johnny Juzang’s putback tied the score with 3.3 seconds left in overtime.
There was no need to relive what happened next.
“What the hell do I need to watch that for?” Cronin said Tuesday afternoon. “You think I’m a masochist?”
Fortunately for the Bruins, Jalen Suggs is no longer around to bank in 40-footers at the buzzer, having moved on to the NBA. The same goes for onetime Zags stars Andrew Nembhard and Corey Kispert. Even Chet Holmgren, the one-and-done phenom who tormented the Bruins last season in Las Vegas, has moved on.
UCLA vs. Gonzaga in NCAA tournament: Betting odds and how to watch
In 2021, Jalen Suggs, who now plays for the Orlando Magic, banked in a shot from just about half court to give Gonzaga a Final Four win over UCLA at the buzzer. The Bruins will be looking for revenge, and that’s not something you can take lightly. There are quite a few players on this UCLA team who contributed to the Bruins’ Final Four run, with Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez Jr. among them. Those two will want to go out and beat the Zags team that ended their season, but it’s a little hard to ignore how banged up UCLA is right now.
Not only did Mick Cronin’s team lose Jaylen Clark — one of the team’s best two-way players and the Pac-12 defensive player of the year — before the tournament, but David Singleton sustained an ankle sprain in the Bruins’ second-round win over Northwestern. It seems likely that Singleton will play, but the Bruins need him to be himself in order to win. Singleton is a team leader and was part of the Bruins team that lost to Gonzaga in the Final Four.