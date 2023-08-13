UCLA training camp takeaways: Plenty of roster depth, speed and a quick learner

Chip Kelly no longer has to throw passes in practice because UCLA is short-handed at quarterback.

His team is no longer one injury away from disaster at any position.

His players no longer get playing time by default.

This is, by far, Kelly’s deepest team in Westwood. So deep that Kelly noted Saturday the Bruins would have faced a dreaded cutdown day if the NCAA didn’t institute a COVID-19 exception allowing them to bring 120 players to training camp.

“If we had to bring 110,” Kelly said, “we would have had to make cuts and we didn’t have to make cuts before, we were trying to get as many guys as we could to get in here, so our numbers and depth are a lot better.”

Having so much depth is a win-win-win-win. It lessens injury concerns, heightens position battles, increases playing rotations and makes everyone better.

“The more people you have,” Kelly said, “the better opportunities you have, especially as the season goes along, because you’re gonna get worn down and there’s gonna be some attrition, but you’re not turning it over to somebody that’s never played the game before, you turn it over some kids that are experienced.”

Enhanced depth has been one of the big early storylines of 2023 for the Bruins. Here are five other takeaways as the team reaches the midpoint of training camp Sunday: