UCLA vs. San Diego State live updates, start time and analysis

Q&A: The downfall of the Pac-12: How did we get here and what comes next?
The Pac-12 is now down to the Pac-2.
With the news last week that Stanford and California will bolt to the Atlantic Coast Conference next year, the speedy demise of a power conference that has been around for more than a century is nearly complete, with only Washington State and Oregon State remaining.
For now, at least.
Naturally, there are a lot of questions that come with these developments. Here’s an attempt at answering some of them.
UCLA’s J.Michael Sturdivant delivering ‘straight facts’ with his game-changing speed
Two days later, Melodie Sturdivant was just starting to get her voice back. Screaming from a seat high above the Rose Bowl field, she had provided a joyous soundtrack to her son’s UCLA debut, vocal chords straining with every breathtaking catch.
“I think I lost my voice,” she recalled Monday evening after returning to her suburban Dallas home, “on the play where he scored the touchdown.”
J.Michael Sturdivant’s breakaway 62-yard score early in the fourth quarter of the Bruins’ season opener against Coastal Carolina provided some breathing room while leaving everyone in his family breathless.
Five things to watch when UCLA takes on San Diego State
UCLA’s quarterback battle took a humorous turn this week when Chip Kelly announced that a reporter would start at the position against San Diego State.
“Heavy run emphasis,” the coach cracked while eyeing the reporter. “A lot of handoffs.”
Bruins fans certainly seem ready for someone to take off and run with the thing after watching Ethan Garbers and Dante Moore split time at quarterback in the season opener. Potentially complicating things further, Kelly has indicated that Collin Schlee will also play against the Aztecs on Saturday afternoon at Snapdragon Stadium, though his use could be limited to situations that maximize his running ability.