Jewelry was stolen from Colorado locker room during game at Rose Bowl on Saturday

Having just absorbed a loss to UCLA at the Rose Bowl, Colorado players returned to their locker room Saturday night to find some of their jewelry stolen.

The Pasadena Police Dept. has launched an investigation into the incident that was believed to have occurred during the Bruins’ 28-16 victory over the Buffaloes, according to Lisa Derderian, a spokeswoman for the City of Pasadena.

“That’s awful for anybody,” UCLA coach Chip Kelly said Monday. “You would think that when you go anywhere that your valuables are safe.”

Derderian said police were investigating the extent of the thefts. Colorado safety Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig retweeted a video of Buffaloes players discussing the situation after the game. One player can be heard saying, “I just got mine, bro. I had the jewelry box and everything, bro. They took it off my jewelry box.”

“IN LOCKER ROOM,” Silmon-Craig wrote, “YOU WOULD THINK YOUR STUFF SANE MAN ITS [sic] CRAZY.”

Silmon-Craig ended his tweet with an angry-faced emoji.

Pasadena police and private security are responsible for safeguarding the Rose Bowl during events, Derderian said. There is no video surveillance inside the locker rooms.