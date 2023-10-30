Advertisement
UCLA Sports

Jewelry was stolen from Colorado locker room during game at Rose Bowl on Saturday

Colorado coach Deion Sanders, right, looks at his son quarterback Shedeur Sanders during last Saturday's game against UCLA.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staff writer Ben Bolch
By Ben Bolch
Staff WriterFollow
Share

Having just absorbed a loss to UCLA at the Rose Bowl, Colorado players returned to their locker room Saturday night to find some of their jewelry stolen.

The Pasadena Police Dept. has launched an investigation into the incident that was believed to have occurred during the Bruins’ 28-16 victory over the Buffaloes, according to Lisa Derderian, a spokeswoman for the City of Pasadena.

“That’s awful for anybody,” UCLA coach Chip Kelly said Monday. “You would think that when you go anywhere that your valuables are safe.”

Advertisement

Derderian said police were investigating the extent of the thefts. Colorado safety Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig retweeted a video of Buffaloes players discussing the situation after the game. One player can be heard saying, “I just got mine, bro. I had the jewelry box and everything, bro. They took it off my jewelry box.”

Pasadena, CA - Colorado coach Deon Sanders talks with his son, Colorado defensive back Shilo Sanders.

UCLA Sports

Plaschke: At Colorado, Deion Sanders is the only one ready for prime time

Deion Sanders exudes optimism about Colorado’s future, but the Buffaloes have a long way to go to match the hype surrounding their program.

Oct. 29, 2023

“IN LOCKER ROOM,” Silmon-Craig wrote, “YOU WOULD THINK YOUR STUFF SANE MAN ITS [sic] CRAZY.”

Silmon-Craig ended his tweet with an angry-faced emoji.

Pasadena police and private security are responsible for safeguarding the Rose Bowl during events, Derderian said. There is no video surveillance inside the locker rooms.

UCLA Sports
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement