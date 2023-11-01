UCLA vs. Arizona: Desert doldrums plagued the Bruins in a rivalry filled with upsets

It had been a bizarre season for the Bruins. Expectations cratered after they started 0-3-1, only to roll off five consecutive Pac-10 victories going into a game against the Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. More wild momentum swings were about to come. Down by three points after Arizona scored a touchdown with 61 seconds left, the Bruins were confident they could at least forge a tie, as they had done with a late drive the previous season against the Wildcats. UCLA quarterback Rick Neuheisel helped move his team into position, the Bruins reaching Arizona’s 20-yard line with three seconds left. Kicker John Lee lined up for a 37-yard field goal, having never missed from that close in his college career. He did this time, the ball floating low and to the left. “I didn’t even look at it,” Lee said. “Right when I kicked it, I knew it was going to be bad. You can feel it in your foot.” The loss couldn’t keep the Bruins out of the Rose Bowl game, where they walloped Illinois, 45-9.