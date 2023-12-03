UCLA women hand Arkansas its second loss in a rout

UCLA center Lauren Betts, shooting over Arkansas forward Maryam Dauda during the second half Sunday, finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in the Bruins’ win.

Lauren Betts scored 20 points to lead four players in double figures for No. 2 UCLA in an 81-66 victory over Arkansas on Sunday.

The Bruins’ size dominated as UCLA (7-0), which ranked second in the nation in rebounding margin, outrebounded Arkansas 56-26 and outscored the Razorbacks in the paint 40-22. The 6-foot-7 Betts did all of her work in the paint, making all nine of her shots and grabbing 10 rebounds.

UCLA went on a 13-0 run in the first quarter and a 17-2 run in the second, quieting things early to take a 50-33 lead into halftime. The Bruins built a lead as large as 30 in the third quarter before a 17-2 Razorbacks run in the fourth trimmed the margin.

“I was just quoting to the team that Nick Saban talks about how it’s human nature to want to take a deep breath when you get up 30,” UCLA coach Cori Close said. “It’s human nature to want to sort of survive here and there. But if you want to be a champion, you have to learn to compete like it’s your last.”

Arkansas guard Taliah Scott, who entered leading the SEC and ranked sixth in the nation in scoring, scored her season average of 23 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, though she shot just six of 21 from the field as Arkansas (7-2) as a team made only 33%.

Kiki Rice, Londynn Jones and Gabriela Jaquez joined Betts with double-digit scoring games. Rice and Jones each scored 12 and Jaquez notched a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Maryam Dauda, Saylor Poffenbarger and Makayla Daniels also scored in double figures for Arkansas with 14, 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Close was ultimately satisfied, but did point out the Bruins’ only bugaboo so far in the early season.

“We do need to earn more consistency,” she said. “We do need to have better habits. We haven’t put four quarters together yet.”