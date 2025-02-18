Sloppy play leads UCLA men to a disappointing loss to Minnesota

Sixteen minutes into his weekly media availability, after addressing a variety of topics, including a planned Bill Walton tribute and the memories of his first coaching victory, Mick Cronin wanted to know why no one had asked about UCLA’s next opponent.

“Please,” Cronin implored reporters, “somebody ask, they’re 3-3 in their last six with two road wins.”

The Bruins’ coach went on to sell the merits of Minnesota. He pointed out that they had one of the Big Ten’s leading scorers in Dawson Garcia and one of the most veteran starting lineups in college basketball. He mentioned the Golden Gophers having beaten conference front-runner Michigan, their excellent help defense and their having mauled USC in the paint last weekend during a victory at the Galen Center.

By the time he was finished, Cronin had made a team vying to remain above .500 sound like a juggernaut.

The next day, the Gophers lived up to their billing in storming back from what looked like certain defeat.

Trailing by as many as 17 points in the first half and 11 at halftime, Minnesota found itself ahead by a point with eight seconds left after Lu’Cye Patterson drove for a layup.

UCLA called timeout with 4.9 seconds left to set up a final play, but Sebastian Mack was called for charging with 1.7 seconds left.

The Bruins fouled Garcia on the inbounds pass and he made both free throws before Dylan Andrews’ heave from beyond three-quarters-court was well off the mark, leaving the Bruins with a stunning 64-61 loss that denied Cronin his 500th career victory.

Minnesota was in position for the stunner thanks to some sloppy play and lots of UCLA missed free throws. The Bruins missed 10 of 15 attempts from the foul line in the second half, including the front end of two one-and-one situations and two Eric Dailey Jr. free throws with 17 seconds left.

Garcia finished with 32 points for the Golden Gophers (14-12, 6-9 in the Big Ten). Mack had 13 points for the Bruins (19-8, 10-6), who made only nine of 19 free throws for the game.

UCLA’s defense was the story in the first half, when the Bruins forced four shot-clock violations as part of Minnesota’s 10 turnovers. At one point, UCLA led 29-12 and it looked like Cronin’s biggest decision might be how soon he could insert his walk-ons.

But the Bruins fell into an epic funk starting late in the first half and stretching well into the second half, which the Golden Gophers opened with a 10-2 surge. There were uncomfortable murmurs inside the building after Mike Mitchell Jr.’s layup pulled Minnesota to within 36-33. The Golden Gophers had a chance to get even closer after Andrews committed a turnover, but Patterson missed a layup.

Given another chance in a more critical situation, he wouldn’t miss.