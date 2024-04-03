Advertisement
Louisville guard Skyy Clark announces he is transferring to UCLA

Louisville guard Skyy Clark drives past Maryland Baltimore County guard Dion Brown.
Louisville guard Skyy Clark drives past Maryland Baltimore County guard Dion Brown on Nov. 6. Clark announced he is transferring to UCLA.
(Timothy D. Easley / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staff writer Ben Bolch
By Ben Bolch
Staff WriterFollow
Mick Cronin’s first offseason acquisition could find a spot alongside Dylan Andrews in UCLA’s starting backcourt.

The Bruins snagged Louisville’s leading scorer Wednesday after sophomore combo guard Skyy Clark announced on the social platform X that he was headed back to his hometown.

“Home is where the heart is!!” Clark, a native of Los Angeles, wrote atop a photo illustration showing him dribbling a basketball outside Pauley Pavilion and below the Hollywood sign and the words “I’m coming home.”

A gifted shooter who could also help Andrews with ballhandling duties, Clark made 35.3% of his three-pointers last season while averaging 13.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

After starring for Heritage Christian in Northridge, Clark spent his freshman season at Illinois. He started 12 of the Illini’s first 13 games before leaving the team for personal reasons and entering the transfer portal after the season.

Clark is probably just the first of several transfers the Bruins will bring on board. The team had one open scholarship and an additional one became available Tuesday when freshman guard Ilane Fibleuil, who averaged just 1.0 point in 6.4 minutes per game, entered the transfer portal.

Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.

