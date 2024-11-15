Advertisement
UCLA Sports

UCLA’s defense smothers Lehigh as Bruins roll to blowout win

UCLA's Eric Dailey Jr. grabs a loose ball from Lehigh's Edouard Benoit as teammate Kobe Johnson looks on
UCLA’s Eric Dailey Jr., left, grabs a loose ball from Lehigh’s Edouard Benoit as teammate Kobe Johnson looks on at Pauley Pavilion Friday.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
By Anthony De LeonStaff Writer 
Share via

UCLA’s defense was dominant against a winless opponent Friday night, with the Bruins controlling a game that quickly got out of hand.

The Bruins delivered their second consecutive lopsided win against a mid-major, 85-45 over Lehigh at Pauley Pavilion.

Entering the game, UCLA (3-1) had limited opponents to 54 points per game, tied for 12th nationally early in the season. Lehigh fell short of that mark.

Advertisement

The Mountain Hawks (0-4) struggled to overcome the Bruins’ backcourt pressure and failed to capitalize on opportunities in the frontcourt. UCLA’s stifling defense limited Lehigh to 15 of 51 shooting (29.4%).

UCLA's coach Mick Cronin addresses his players during a timeout on Nov. 11.

UCLA Sports

A roll call on UCLA’s high school basketball recruiting class might not be necessary

UCLA coach Mick Cronin said NCAA rule changes and roster instability make it likely the Bruins won’t sign a class of 2025 recruit.

Nov. 14, 2024

UCLA’s first-half offense relied on two decisive runs to build its advantage.

The Bruins opened with a 15-3 run, but allowed the Mountain Hawks to chip away, narrowing the gap to just two points. UCLA responded, closing the half with a potent 25-3 run, holding Lehigh to just three points during the final 10:35 of the first half.

Defense remained a bright spot, with UCLA forcing 11 turnovers.

On offense, the win was an ensemble effort, with four Bruins scoring in double figures.

Eric Dailey Jr. led the way with a double-double, finishing with 17 points on six-of-11 shooting and 10 rebounds.

Advertisement

Tyler Bilodeau, Aday Mara and Sebastian Mack also reached double figures. Bilodeau set the tone early, scoring 11 of his 15 points in the first half. Mara contributed 14 points, with the 7-foot-3 center slamming down two alley oops. Mack added 10 to round out the effort.

More to Read

UCLA Sports
Anthony De Leon

Anthony De Leon is a 2023-24 reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Born in Fresno to a Chicano family, he pursued his higher education in his hometown, earning an associate‘s degree in journalism from Fresno City College and then completing a bachelor’s in media, communications and journalism at Fresno State. He went on to complete his master’s in media innovation at the University of Nevada, Reno.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement