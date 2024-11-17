Timea Gardiner, Angela Dugalic help UCLA women cruise to win over Arkansas

It was one of those days when everything went right for the No. 5-ranked UCLA women’s basketball team, who cruised to a 101-52 win over the visiting Arkansas Razorbacks, and at one point led by as many as 51 points.

It was Timea Gardiner (23 points, three rebounds) and Angela Dugalic (18 points, 15 rebounds) who set the tone early for the Bruins, as Gardiner’s five three-pointers in the first quarter jump-started them to a 30-16 lead.

Lauren Betts, who entered the game coming off a career-high 31-point performance followed by a 17-10 double-double, got going with 10 points in the second quarter. She would finish the game with 20 points and 12 rebounds for her second consecutive double-double.

The Bruins took full control in the second quarter, outscoring the Razorbacks 27-9 in a period that was bookended by 9-0 and 18-2 UCLA runs. Arkansas did not score any points from the 6-minute mark until the final 50 seconds of the second quarter, which was a testament to UCLA’s defensive dominance.

The Bruins held the Razorbacks to shooting 28% from the field and an abysmal 18% from three-point range. They scored 27 points off 18 turnovers, 11 of which came in the first half. UCLA outrebounded Arkansas 65-28, outscored them 54-16 in the paint, and doubled their assists with 22 compared with the Razorbacks’ 11.

Out of the 40 minutes of game time, UCLA led for 38:57. The stats go on, but simply put: It was a display of total domination in every facet of the game.

The Bruins stay undefeated through their first four games of the season. They’ll wrap up their current homestand Nov. 24 against South Carolina, after which they’ll embark Nov. 29 on a five-game trip beginning at UT Martin.

