Advertisement
UCLA Sports

No. 1 UCLA women’s basketball team focused on improving after upset of South Carolina

The UCLA women's basketball team huddles together during a win over South Carolina
The UCLA women’s basketball team is focused on improving after upsetting then-No. 1 South Carolina at Pauley Pavilion on Sunday.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times staff writer Ben Bolch
By Ben Bolch
Staff WriterFollow
Share via

A day after UCLA was anointed the best women’s college basketball team in the country in the season’s opening month, Cori Close showed up at the practice facility to see another early riser.

Her players.

Nine Bruins were already on the court when Close arrived at 6:40 a.m. Tuesday.

“That told me what I needed to know,” Close said Wednesday, “about where their vision really is and where their aspirations lie.”

WESTWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 24, 2024: UCLA Bruins guard Avary Cain (2), UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) and UCLA Bruins forward Kendall Dudley (22) react after beating #1 ranked South Carolina at Pauley Pavilion on November 24, 2024 in Westwood, California. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

UCLA Sports

UCLA women’s basketball ranked No. 1 in AP poll for first time after South Carolina win

Following a historic win over defending national champion South Carolina, the UCLA women’s basketball team rose to the top ranking for the first time.

As Close has repeatedly said, it’s not where you are in late November but where you are at the end of the season that counts.

Advertisement

That’s not to say that UCLA hasn’t enjoyed the perks of rising to No. 1 in the Associated Press rankings for the first time in school history following a 15-point victory over defending national champion South Carolina.

Close said she received an “amazing text” from Bruins legend Ann Meyers-Drysdale while also getting congratulated by professors, chancellors and former coaches. Three television cameras showed up at practice Wednesday, exceeding recent media turnout for the football and men’s basketball teams.

“This is not something you do alone, it takes a village,” Close said, “and to share it with the village is really great.”

Advertisement
The UCLA women's basketball team huddles together during a win over South Carolina

UCLA Sports

Hernández: UCLA women prove beyond a doubt they are No. 1 in basketball

The No. 5 Bruins rout top-ranked South Carolina at Pauley Pavilion, showing coach Cori Close has the championship contender she’s always envisioned.

There was also a larger trend to celebrate. UCLA is only the 26th team to hold the No. 1 ranking in the 40 years of the AP women’s poll.

“The parity of our game,” Close said, “is just getting better.”

While UCLA dominated South Carolina in every facet, Close identified several areas that needed improvement, including defensive rebounding, transition defense, communication and off-ball rotations.

Maybe the fact that so much went wrong in a blowout victory was the most encouraging development for a team that wants to win it all.

Advertisement

Gabriela Jaquez said, ‘It makes me so excited that we were able to play at such a high level and we have so much more we need to grow in,’ ” Close said, referencing the junior forward who has established herself as one of the top reserves in the country because of her toughness and playmaking.

WESTWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 24, 2024: UCLA Bruins guard Londynn Jones (3) reacts.

UCLA Sports

No. 5 UCLA stuns No. 1 South Carolina to reaffirm its national title aims

UCLA women’s basketball makes history in a 77-62 win over defending champion South Carolina in the Bruins’ first-ever win against a top-ranked opponent.

Among the things that Close will be tracking closely when the Bruins (5-0) open play in the Rainbow Wahine Showdown on Friday in Honolulu against Tennessee-Martin (1-4) is rebounding. While leading the country in offensive rebounding thanks in large part to the presence of center Lauren Betts, UCLA ranks in the 74th percentile in defensive rebounding.

“With our size and our depth, it should not be that way,” Close said. “So we’ve got a lot still to work on.”

Close is also monitoring turnovers. The Bruins committed 16 against the Gamecocks, exceeding the maximum of 11 their coach wants per game.

What might have made UCLA’s top ranking most meaningful, Close said, was that it reinforced the image the team already had of itself.

“I really felt no different,” Close said, “because we already saw ourselves as a No. 1 team and with championship habits and commitments and aspirations, it’s just other people got to see it, and I think that’s why we performed that way.”

Advertisement

One monumental victory down, three-plus months to their intended destination to go.

More to Read

UCLA Sports
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement