Advertisement
UCLA Sports

UCLA suffers another Pac-12 gut punch in first loss to Washington of the Cronin era

UCLA guard Dylan Andrews controls the ball against Stanford.
UCLA guard Dylan Andrews, shown here controlling the ball against Stanford on Feb. 7, scored 21 points in UCLA’s 94-77 loss to Washington on Thursday night.
(Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staff writer Ben Bolch
By Ben Bolch
Staff WriterFollow
Share
SEATTLE — 

At least UCLA didn’t have to wait long to find out what kind of night this was going to be.

Sixteen seconds into the game, a whistle blew. Foul on Sebastian Mack.

Before the ball could be inbounded, another whistle. Foul on Brandon Williams.

Four seconds later, a third whistle. Foul on Lazar Stefanovic.

In disbelief at what he was seeing, Bruins coach Mick Cronin earned a technical foul for complaining about the cacophony of calls.

There were more oddities to come. UCLA played some of its worst defense of the Cronin era, particularly on the perimeter. By the time the game mercifully ended, Cronin and his team had absorbed another gut punch.

Advertisement

The Bruins had never fallen to Washington under Cronin before their 94-77 setback on Thursday night at Alaska Airlines Arena, making this result feel like something far more deflating than another defeat in a lost season.

UCLA coach Mick Cronin plays with his dog, Bookster, at his home.

UCLA Sports

After ‘embarrassing’ loss, UCLA’s Mick Cronin takes solace in friend who doesn’t bark back

UCLA coach Mick Cronin had to bounce back quickly from the Bruins’ loss to USC, shifting his focus to recruiting and the team’s next challenges.

Feb. 27, 2024

Sunny-day-in-Seattle things tended to happen whenever Cronin’s teams faced the Huskies, especially on this court. His first batch of Bruins turned around their season after Jake Kyman made seven three-pointers here in a pulsating victory. A year later, Johnny Juzang poured in a career-high 32 points to spark a win.

When a spate of positive coronavirus tests among Washington players and coaches pushed back a game the following season, it only delayed the inevitable; the Bruins won that one as well. And, in their meeting here last year, UCLA’s 25-point rout was as breathtaking as the views from the Space Needle.

Contrast that with the gloom that enshrouded the Bruins on Thursday during their third consecutive loss, not to mention a pitiful encore to their flat showing against rival USC. UCLA gave up one open three-pointer after another, the Huskies making eight of their first 10 shots from long range and 10 of 11 shots overall during one stretch late in the first half.

The flat defensive showing dropped the Bruins (14-14 overall, 9-8 Pac-12) into fifth place in the conference standings. That’s significant because only the top four teams get a bye into the quarterfinal round, meaning UCLA is on track to have to win an extra game as part of what was an already unlikely path to reaching the NCAA tournament.

Advertisement

It seemed like UCLA could wave the white flag with 14 minutes 45 seconds left in the game after Washington’s Moses Wood made a three-pointer to push his team into a 17-point lead. Cronin called a timeout, but the only thing left to discuss was how quickly everyone could shower and board the team plane to Pullman.

Five days after they were essentially no-shows against USC, UCLA guards Stefanovic and Dylan Andrews combined for much of their team’s offense. Stefanovic scored a season-high 22 points and Andrews bounced back from his scoreless showing against the Trojans with 21 points, making nine of 15 shots. It meant little given the Bruins’ defense, or lack thereof.

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin, left, gestures while talking to guard Lazar Stefanovic.

UCLA Sports

Hernández: Mick Cronin makes his last-ditch effort to try to salvage UCLA’s season

Mick Cronin knows ‘not everybody is Jaime Jaquez’ but the UCLA coach said everything he could after the Bruins’ loss to USC to try to motivate his players.

Feb. 25, 2024

Realizing he was as open as a 24-hour convenience store, Washington’s Keion Brooks Jr. kept shooting on the way to a game-high 32 points. Brooks made eight of 14 shots, including six of seven three-pointers, to help the Huskies (16-13, 8-10) snap their nine-game losing streak against the Bruins.

Washington shot 55.6% overall, making an absurd 15 of 24 shots (62.5%) from three-point range while beating UCLA for the first time since Feb. 2, 2019. The Huskies were so hot that guard Sahvir Wheeler banked in a three-pointer at the end of the shot clock from about 40 feet out with less than a minute to play.

These teams will keep meeting as conference rivals for years to come after Washington followed UCLA to the Big Ten.

Given their recent history, those games had felt like scheduled wins for the Bruins before their unraveling here Thursday.

UCLA Sports
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement