There might be no limits for Skyy Clark and UCLA: Five takeaways from Arizona win

For the season’s first month, Skyy Clark did things that pleased his coach and quietly helped win games.

On Saturday, his contributions moved to the forefront of a thrilling comeback.

Clark calmly made two free throws with 6.1 seconds left during No. 24 UCLA’s 57-54 victory over Arizona at the Footprint Center, a fitting bookend to the junior guard’s best performance as a Bruin.

The transfer from Louisville broke out of a seasonlong shooting slump, making his first three three-pointers after entering the game having made only six of 22 tries (27.3%) from long range. He made five of nine shots overall on the way to a season-high 15 points, the first time he reached double figures this season.

Clark also had a steadying influence on the offense on a day that point guard Dylan Andrews finished with three turnovers and no assists. Clark’s effort to chase down a rebound in the corner before being fouled was critical with the Bruins holding a one-point lead in the final seconds.

“Skyy made a great play on the offensive rebound and [was] smart enough to dribble it out,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin said after his team improved to 9-1. “He’s probably our smartest player.”

Might Clark need to be more involved in running UCLA’s offense? Here are five takeaways from the Bruins’ eighth consecutive victory: