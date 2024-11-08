Tyler Bilodeau’s big game can’t save UCLA in frustrating loss to New Mexico

UCLA forward William Kyle III (24) and guard Trent Perry (1) battle New Mexico forward Atiki Ally Atiki for a rebound in the first half Friday.

Tyler Bilodeau rose for a three-pointer that fell through the net while getting knocked to the court.

The UCLA forward and his team were on the verge of getting blown out midway through the second half in their first test of the season. If the Bruins were going to rally from a double-digit deficit, they needed to start here.

Bilodeau stepped to the free-throw line for what could have been a four-point play. He missed. Grabbing the rebound, he went back up for a putback. That also was off the mark.

Advertisement

Winding up face down on the court, Bilodeau pounded the hardwood with both hands and uttered an expletive.

It was a sequence that symbolized a night of frustration for the Bruins.

Unable to get much of anything it wanted, No. 22 UCLA faltered across the board during a 72-64 loss to New Mexico in the Las Vegas Hoopfest at Lee’s Family Forum.

Outside of Bilodeau, who was a fount of offense with 23 points on eight-for-20 shooting to go with 15 rebounds, the sloppy Bruins failed to reliably get baskets.

Advertisement

UCLA (1-1) shot just 36.4% to New Mexico’s 51% and compounded its lack of touch with 21 turnovers and especially cold shooting from long range, where the Bruins made just five of 23 shots (21.7%).

The Bruins made one final push after two free throws from Bilodeau pulled them to within 68-59 with 4:28 left.

A steal by UCLA guard Skyy Clark led to teammate William Kyle III getting hammered under the basket. But Kyle missed both free throws, Clark missed a contested layup on UCLA’s next possession while appearing to absorb contact, and New Mexico’s Ibrahima Sacko made a layup to extend the Lobos’ lead back to double digits.

Advertisement

Guard Donovan Dent finished with 17 points and eight assists to lead New Mexico (2-0) while committing an uncharacteristic nine turnovers.

Bilodeau did not get enough offensive help from his fellow starters — or anyone off the bench, for that matter. No other Bruin reached double figures in scoring. UCLA freshman guard Trent Perry made some heads-up plays on the way to eight points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals, but it wasn’t nearly enough.

All the trends were working against the Bruins early in the second half. Point guard Dylan Andrews committed his sixth turnover and headed to the bench. Forward Eric Dailey Jr. picked up his fourth foul and headed to the bench with his team down by 14 points.

UCLA enjoyed a brief spurt of positive developments when a steal by Perry in the backcourt led to a Kobe Johnson layup, and Clark followed with his own driving layup to cut the Bruins’ deficit to 10 points.

But with the UCLA bench standing and chanting “Defense!” in hopes of encouraging a bigger run, New Mexico’s Mustapha Amzil made a three-pointer as part of another Lobos push.

The first half went about as poorly as possible for the Bruins. Their defense faltered, their offense was sloppy and their only salvation on the way to a 41-30 halftime deficit was Bilodeau’s nine points and seven rebounds.

Advertisement

UCLA had considerable trouble stopping Nelly Junior Joseph. Bruins coach Mick Cronin went with his usual small starting lineup before inserting Kyle as his first substitute only 3½ minutes into the game.

But it didn’t matter who was defending Joseph. Kyle, Dailey and Aday Mara all took futile turns against their Lobos counterpart who had 14 points by halftime while making four of five shots. He finished with 16 points.

A defense that was supposed to be the Bruins’ strength did not live up to its billing. New Mexico shot 60% in the first half. UCLA could not come close to keeping up, shooting 38.5% and committing 10 turnovers while falling behind by as many as 12 points.

A bad start was about to get worse.