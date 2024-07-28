UCLA’s Emma Malabuyo hopes to inspire generations of Filipina gymnasts after Olympics debut

Emma Malabuyo of the Philippines competes on the uneven bars during the qualification round at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

In the corridors under Bercy Arena, Emma Malabuyo prepared for a dream to come true. The UCLA gymnast felt the pulse of a full crowd. She saw the flag of the Philippines hanging in all corners of the stands. The Olympic rings were printed on every mat.

She fought back tears.

“I’m doing it,” she thought to herself, “I’m here.”

Malabuyo made her Olympic debut Sunday, competing in the all-around in qualifications at Bercy Arena. Her 51.099 score finished tied for the highest among the three Filipina gymnasts competing.

The rising senior at UCLA admitted the performance was not her best. She challenged herself with difficult skills but wobbled on a standing Arabian on beam and had to grab the beam to steady herself during her first event. She opened her floor routine with a double layout and took a large step forward on the landing.

But she finished her Olympic competition with a perfectly stuck dismount on bars. UCLA coach Janelle McDonald, who accompanied Malabuyo to the Olympics as her personal coach, jumped in the air and raised both arms.

“Oh my gosh,” Malabuyo thought to herself as her feet landed solidly on the mat, “I’m an Olympian!”

“It was the cherry on top, being able to stick that landing,” Malabuyo said. “Because I really wanted to do that and end on a good note.”

It was a final exclamation point on a triumphant return to elite gymnastics for the 2021 U.S. Olympic alternate. After she didn’t compete in Tokyo, Malabuyo thought she was done with top international competition. But officials from the Filipino gymnastics federation approached her about competing for her grandparents’ home country. She narrowly missed out on a spot through the World Cup series. When she didn’t qualify as a specialist, she finally earned a position as an all-arounder at the Asian Championships in May.

Being an Olympian is “nothing compared to what you see on television,” Malabuyo said. She relished dancing and cheering with her teammates on the Filipino boat during the opening ceremonies on the Seine River. She didn’t mind that she stood in the rain for two hours during the scenic cruise. Now that her competition is done, she wants to watch beach volleyball and tennis competitions.

Walking into the arena Sunday, Malabuyo spotted her family immediately. She has about 20 supporters in Paris, including her parents and her former club coach.

Seeing Filipino flags dot the stands filled her with pride.

Malabuyo, Aleah Finnegan and Levi Ruivivar are the first female gymnasts to represent the Philippines in the Olympics in 60 years. All three are former U.S. elites. Finnegan, who helped Louisiana State to an NCAA championship in April, finished with 50.498 points Sunday. Levi Ruivivar, a Stanford commit, tied with Malabuyo.

Some critics wondered why three American-born women were representing the Philippines. Although she wasn’t born in the country, Malabuyo still proudly carries the culture passed from her grandparents. She grew up eating traditional Filipino foods and going to boisterous family parties. She plans to visit the Philippines next month for a trip that includes dance and gymnastics workshops.

“Representation is just so important,” Malabuyo said, “and I want to be able to inspire present and future generations as well.”