USC's Graham Harrell sizes up quarterbacks during spring practice

Harrell is essentially looking for someone who is probably a lot like himself, given the success he had playing the position in a more primitive version of this “Air Raid” offensive scheme under Mike Leach at Texas Tech. It’s not that Harrell needs a personality double. His quarterback doesn’t have to love WWE as much as he does. But to hand the keys to his offense over, Harrell will have had to develop a genuine trust, and that can happen only with time.