Pac-12 women's basketball tournament: Arizona routs USC 76-48

The Wildcats maintained at least a 20-point advantage for most of the second half that allowed coach Adia Barnes to get her starters some rest with another game Friday. Arizona has already secured its first 18-win season since 2010-11. That's the last time the team was over .500 in the regular season. Mariya Moore, who was second in scoring for USC (17-13) during the season averaging 15.1 points, missed her first 10 shots and didn't have a basket until early in the third quarter. She finished with 12 points, going 7-for-8 from the foul line.