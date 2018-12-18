The pain continues on and off the court for USC's basketball team

“It’s been the toughest start in all my years of coaching,” Enfield said, “because of all the injuries we’ve had and the disruption of practices and games. It’s hard to prepare adequately if you don’t have enough healthy bodies in practice. It has been exceptionally challenging for all of us, but we’re not using that as an excuse, because the players that we have on our team, some are very experienced, and we have to play better as a team.”