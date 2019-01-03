USC basketball coach Andy Enfield has an optimistic approach to Pac-12 Conference play

In another way, though, Enfield would prefer a different scenario to play out. A year ago, the Trojans never got NBA talent DeAnthony Melton back in the lineup because of his indefinite suspension stemming from the federal investigation into USC assistant coach Tony Bland, and they lost Bennie Boatwright to a season-ending injury in mid-February. This season, USC enters the league slate with eight scholarship players available, as projected NBA lottery pick Kevin Porter Jr. recovers from a lingering thigh bruise that has kept him out since Thanksgiving.