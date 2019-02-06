For USC and Pac-12, quality victories (and NCAA tournament spot) hard to come by

The Pac-12, Palm says, is having one of the worst years he’s seen from a major conference. It was so bad in late December that there was speculation the Pac-12 could be a one-bid league if Arizona State were to win the conference tournament. Washington’s 9-0 start in the conference has put the Huskies firmly into the field for now, but even they don’t have any Quadrant 1 wins other than at Oregon and at Oregon State — teams not projected to make the NCAA tournament.