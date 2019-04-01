USC basketball adds Columbia transfer guard Quinton Adlesh to its roster

The USC men’s basketball team’s roster for the 2019-20 season continues to take shape. The Trojans have added guard Quinton Adlesh, a graduate transfer from Columbia, USC coach Andy Enfield announced Monday.
Adlesh, a native of Arroyo Grande who played at Mission College Prep, averaged 13.5 points and made 37.2% of his three-point attempts for the Lions. The 6-foot, 195-pound Adlesh made a team-high 70 three-pointers and was second on the team and 10th in the Ivy League in scoring. He will have one season of eligibility with the Trojans, who filled an area of need with a proven three-point marksman.
It’s been an eventful offseason thus far for USC with big men J’Raan Brooks and Victor Uyaelunmo entering their names into the NCAA transfer portal. Freshman wing Kevin Porter Jr. is expected to declare for the NBA draft. USC also lost graduates Bennie Boatwright and Shaqquan Aaron. Jordan Usher transferred to Georgia Tech during the season.
Barring more attrition, USC will return starters Nick Rakocevic, Jonah Mathews and Derryck Thornton, plus reserve guards Charles O’Bannon Jr. and Elijah Weaver. The Trojans will add a consensus top-five recruiting class — Isaiah Mobley, Onyeka Okongwu, Max Agbonkpolo, Kyle Sturdivant and Drake London, who counts as a football scholarship.
In late March, Fairfax High point guard Ethan Anderson decommitted from Nevada Las Vegas and committed to the Trojans, joining the 2019 freshman class.
With Adlesh on board, USC still has two scholarships available for 2019.