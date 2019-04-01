USC basketball adds Columbia transfer guard Quinton Adlesh to its roster

Adlesh, a native of Arroyo Grande who played at Mission College Prep, averaged 13.5 points and made 37.2% of his three-point attempts for the Lions. The 6-foot, 195-pound Adlesh made a team-high 70 three-pointers and was second on the team and 10th in the Ivy League in scoring. He will have one season of eligibility with the Trojans, who filled an area of need with a proven three-point marksman.