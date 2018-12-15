Nick Rakocevic sprints at the chance to make an impact for USC's basketball team

Rakocevic’s actions on the floor match his words. He was one of the few Trojans who played hard against the Horned Frogs once the game had gotten out of hand. He has been one of the Trojans’ most vocal players as well, saying after USC’s loss to Nevada on Dec. 1 that the Trojans can’t use talented freshman wing Kevin Porter Jr.’s extended absence because of a bruised quad muscle as an excuse for their poor start to the season.