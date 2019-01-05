Five-star receiver Kyle Ford commits to USC at the All-American Bowl

The late movement that USC coach Clay Helton hoped for with his 2019 recruiting class appeared to have begun Saturday morning when Kyle Ford, a five-star wide receiver out of Orange Lutheran, committed to the Trojans during the NBC broadcast of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio.
Ford, rated the No. 5 receiver nationally by the 247 Sports Composite rankings, chose hometown USC over Washington, Oregon, Michigan and Colorado.
Ford was the first of three important Trojan targets to announce their decision during the game Saturday. Coming next will be four-star cornerback Chris Steele of St. John Bosco, who originally committed to USC but opened his recruitment back up this fall, and five-star athlete Bru McCoy of Santa Ana Mater Dei, who is predicted to choose USC.
Florida is considered the favorite for Steele.
If McCoy joins Ford in picking USC, the Trojans would boast one of the most talented wide receiver groups in the nation in 2019. They would join returners Michael Pittman Jr., Tyler Vaughns and Amon-ra St. Brown in new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury's "Air Raid" scheme.