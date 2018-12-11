USC hires Chad Kauha'aha'a as defensive line coach

USC coach Clay Helton has made another addition to his staff, hiring former Boise State defensive line coach Chad Kauha'aha'a to the same position for the Trojans, according to Kauha'aha'a's Twitter bio.
Kauha'aha'a (pronounced cow-ha-a-ha-a) spent one season at Boise State in 2018 after three seasons at Oregon State, where he was also associate head coach the final two seasons in Corvallis.
A Utah graduate who played there from 1993-96, he has also coached the defensive line at Wisconsin (2013-14), Utah (2011-12) and Utah State (2009-10).
He is a Maui, Hawaii, native.
Kauha'aha'a replaces Kenechi Udeze on the USC staff.
USC has not officially announced the hire.