When the cheering stopped: USC's Song Girls shut out at home basketball games

On one side of the court were the USC Song Girls, the 12-woman spirit group that — just as much if not more than the Trojans football team — is synonymous with the USC brand around the world. The white sweaters. The cardinal and gold pompoms. The red shoes. No matter what one may think of USC, most everyone can conjure an image of the Song Girls, a group founded 50 years ago to cheer for the basketball team and is also a fixture at Trojans football games.