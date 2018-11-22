Tale of the tape: Former USC quarterback Max Browne understands Trojans' struggles on offense

Browne starts this tape dissection with Daniels in the run-pass option or RPO game. The RPO is a young football concept that USC uses a handful of times per game. It is a called run play that gives the quarterback the option of reading one player on the defense, usually a linebacker, and pulling the ball from the running back’s belly and instead throwing a pass. If the linebacker goes with the running action, you throw it to the side of the field he just vacated. If the linebacker doesn’t flow with the run, you leave the ball with the running back for the play as originally called.