USC benches Miller Moss in favor of Jayden Maiava, who will start against Nebraska

Jayden Maiava, above running in for a score against Utah State in September, will get the start against Nebraska next week.

With its first season in the Big Ten slipping away, USC is making a change at quarterback.

Jayden Maiava will get his first start for USC when the Trojans return from their bye to host Nebraska on Nov. 16, according to a person familiar with the decision but not authorized to speak publicly.

The move relegates Miller Moss to a reserve role after nine uneven starts this season. Since a strong debut in which Moss led USC to a season-opening win over Louisiana State in Las Vegas, the redshirt junior’s performance has been marked by costly mistakes, including critical interceptions in recent weeks as USC dropped four of its last five games, all by a single possession.

What the decision means for the redshirt junior moving forward at USC remains to be seen. But with three games remaining in its season — and with bowl eligibility still within reach — USC now turns to Maiava, hoping that his dual threat ability will help spark an offense that has struggled to deliver when it mattered most this season.

Moss, a former four-star prospect, had patiently waited for his time at USC over the previous two seasons as a backup to Caleb Williams. He finally got his chance last December at the Holiday Bowl, where he threw for six touchdowns, securing his place as the presumptive starter for the following season. At the time, USC coach Lincoln Riley, who said he would seek a quarterback in the transfer portal, joked that Moss’ performance “may have scared off anybody that would want to come here anyway.”

He delivered again on that promise in his first start this season, as Moss threw for 378 yards and completed 75% of his passes in a season-opening win over LSU. But since the start of the Big Ten slate, Moss has struggled to find his stride. In a loss to Washington last week, Moss threw three interceptions, including one that sparked a go-ahead scoring drive for the Huskies.

After the game, Riley was asked if he was tempted to give Maiava a chance at quarterback during the final three games of the season. At the time, Riley said that he “wouldn’t say that.”

“For us right now,” Riley said, “what we’re looking at is what’s the best lineup, the best people to help us win every week, and we’re going to keep our focus there.”

The three days since had apparently convinced the coach otherwise.

Maiava is no stranger to leading a college offense. He started 14 games last year as quarterback at Nevada Las Vegas, but left an assured starting role to enter the transfer portal after the season. He first committed to Georgia in January, before flipping to USC just two weeks after Moss’ breakout bowl performance.

Moss had already staked his claim for the job. But what seemed like a runaway competition between the two quarterbacks through fall camp ended up being “neck and neck” according to Riley. Teammates and coaches alike praised Maiava for making a “major, major jump”.

“He’s got a bright future here,” Riley said. “No doubt about that.”

That future is now starting earlier than the coach planned at USC, with the Trojans desperate for any spark that might stop their disappointing season from snowballing any further.