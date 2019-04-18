After major stroke, John Jackson Jr. sets goal to return to Coliseum to watch his son, John III, play for USC

“When I first came out of this and I couldn’t move, I said, ‘I don’t care what happens. I will be at the Coliseum to watch him run out of the tunnel,’ ” John Jr. says. “Half the time when I’m working out, that’s all I think about. It makes it a lot easier to get up for workouts at 7:30 in the morning, because it’s the only way I’m going to be able to get to that Coliseum for Game 1.”