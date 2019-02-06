Kyle Ford, a five-star recruit, is among seven to sign with USC

USC announced early Wednesday through social media that five-star Orange Lutheran receiver Kyle Ford signed a letter of intent with the Trojans.
After fellow five-star receiver Bru McCoy transferred from USC to Texas in January, Ford sticking with his commitment to the Trojans surely helped the sting of losing McCoy, the former Santa Ana Mater Dei star.
Along with Ford, USC bolstered its depth in the defensive backfield on national signing day, a major area of need after losing Iman Marshall, Ajene Harris, Jonathan Lockett, Isaiah Langley and Marvell Tell to graduation.
The Trojans added six defensive backs:
Three-star Dorian Hewitt of Houston; three-star Kaulana Makaula of Honolulu; three-star Tuasivi Nomura of Corona Centennial High; three-star Adonis Otey of Murfreesboro, Tenn., three-star Jaylen Watson of Ventura College and three-star Jayden Williams of Corona Centennial.
USC is still waiting on the decision of four-star receiver Puka Nacua of Orem, Utah, who committed to the Trojans in the summer but has opened his recruitment.
The Trojans’ class is ranked No. 18 nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings.