USC hires Graham Harrell as offensive coordinator

USC's next offensive coordinator may well check off a lot of the same boxes as its last one, but there is one key difference: As a younger version of Kliff Kingsbury, Graham Harrell is not a flight risk.
Harrell accepted the Trojans' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach position Monday night, according to Harrell's father, Sam. And, instead of employing a proven wizard in the art of the "Air Raid" in Kingsbury, USC coach Clay Helton will turn over his offense to an ambitious 33-year-old in Harrell who will have the chance to use USC as his proving ground running the free-wheeling attack.
By hiring Harrell, Helton showed that his interest in Kingsbury — the former Texas Tech quarterback and head coach who left USC after just a month to take over as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals — was just as much in his ability to transition the Trojans to the "Air Raid" offense as grabbing the hottest name on the market.
Where Kingsbury was always likely to treat USC as a pit stop on the way to another head coaching job, Harrell is cut from the same cloth — Mike Leach's — but is still on the way up in the profession. At North Texas the last two seasons, Harrell's offenses finished in the top 25 nationally, but his ceiling as a play caller and coordinator is still being determined.
That will happen now at USC, which has returning personnel that should fit Harrell's version of the Air Raid that uses more called run plays than Leach's, according to Sam Harrell.
The Trojans return talented sophomore quarterback JT Daniels and their top four wide receivers from last season — Michael Pittman Jr., Tyler Vaughns, Amon-ra St. Brown and Velus Jones Jr. Running backs Stephen Carr and Vavae Malepeai have versatile skill sets that are not realized to this point. Any struggles USC has on the offensive line can be more easily masked in this system as well.
Sam Harrell said his understanding is that his son will have full control of the offense, calling plays and implementing his system. Before he can teach the players, Harrell will have to teach the coaches. Offensive line coach Tim Drevno and wide receivers coach Keary Colbert do not have Air Raid experience, but running backs coach Mike Jinks, who coached under Kingsbury at Texas Tech, will help with the transition.
USC now has a week before national signing day to get Harrell in contact with recruits — most importantly committed but unsigned receivers Kyle Ford of Orange Lutheran and Puka Nacua of Orem, Utah.