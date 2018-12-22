As Kliff Kingsbury prepares for a new life at USC, a small-town work ethic remains his companion

But what is just as easy to miss is the man who works like he doesn’t have anything. Kingsbury famously starts his day in the 3 o’ clock hour, makes sure he’s at the facility by 4 — rumor has it that number has gotten earlier because staffers at Texas Tech started trying to beat him — and does not go home until 9 p.m., when his head swiftly hits the pillow so he can do it all over again. He learned this from his father, Tim, the former high school football coach and decorated Vietnam War veteran, and his mother, Sally, the government teacher and town mom who was running about 10 miles a day before cancer took her.