USC hangs with No. 5 Nevada in the first half, then Wolf Pack goes on the attack to win 73-61

For nearly 20 minutes, it was going according to plan. USC led 35-29, and Galen Center felt unusually alive. Then Nevada scored the last five points of the first half, taking momentum into the locker room. USC brought in hip-hop artist Jay Rock to perform a couple numbers at halftime. He kept the mood upbeat, but the Trojans could not find their rhythm in the second half. They missed their first four shots, three by senior star forward Bennie Boatwright, and the Wolf Pack suddenly led 47-37 after an 18-2 run stretching back to the end of the first half.