USC defense steps up to clip Oregon 66-49

It was that kind of night, and perhaps it could be viewed as refreshing that the Trojans, who improved to 15-12 and 8-6 in the Pac-12, were not strutting around like world-beaters. Oregon, like the rest of the league, is in a down year. But holding the Ducks under 50 and dishing out 20 assists against a Dana Altman team is also nothing to brood about.