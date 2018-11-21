USC's Michael Pittman Jr. gives Trojans fans something to hope for

“He can’t play the game for us,” Pittman said. “I just see a man that is up there, like, he goes home once a week for seven hours to see his wife and then he’s back. I see a man who is busting his tail. I feel like us as players, we just got to want it more. We just have to get after it harder. I feel like it’s what it comes down to. He’s the most fired-up person on this whole team, and we just have to change that.”